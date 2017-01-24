Man arrested for placing camera in Rexburg bathroom

Clear
REXBURG, ID - A Utah man has been accused of placing a small camera in the bathroom of a Rexburg apartment where six young women live.
The Post Register reports Devan MacCabe, 23, of Salem, Utah, was booked Friday into the Madison County Jail on a felony charge of video voyeurism.
Rexburg Police spokesman Capt. Randy Lewis says a small camera was found hidden inside a towel hook mounted in the bathroom.
The suspect and the victims are Brigham Young University-Idaho students.
Lewis says the suspect lives in the same apartment complex as the women and was acquainted with them.
(by Associated Press)