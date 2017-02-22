The Malheur River remains above flood stage this morning.

Water levels crossed that flood stage late last night and steadily rose throughout the morning. They appear to be close to leveling off. The National Weather Service currently projects it will crest at 21.33 feet around 11 a.m. Right now, it sits just a tenth of an inch below that.

The National Weather Service says its flood warning will remain in place until Thursday afternoon.

Our crews in the area around Ontario report seeing sections of Butte Drive and Airport Road that are covered with approximately 5-6 inches of water.

"Not major concerns, all (roads) at this point are passable. I do know that the road districts are going to be putting signs out at these two roads warning people that they have water over them," Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said early this morning during an interview with 6 On Your Side.

