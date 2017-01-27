Kuna man arrested for possessing child pornography

KUNA, Idaho - 29-year-old Robert James Pratt of Kuna has been arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested Pratt Wednesday.

Pratt is suspected of possessing child pornography. He was booked into the Ada County Jail following his arrest.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 208-334-4527