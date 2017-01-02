Interior Secretary to visit NIFC Tuesday; part of national wildfire reduction tour

BOISE, ID - Interior Secretary Sally Jewell is scheduled to appear at National Interagency Fire Center in Boise Tuesday, as part of a nationwide tour highlighting the Department’s work on managing the nation’s public lands, water and wildlife.

According to a news release, Jewell will receive briefings on the 2016 fire season and discuss efforts to increase wildfire resilience across the country. Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Janice Schneider will also attend.

While at NIFC, Jewell will receive an update on implementation of her Rangeland Fire Prevention, management and restoration Order issued in January, 2015. The Order calls for the development of science-based strategy to reduce the size, severity and cost of rangeland fires; address the spread of cheat grass and other invasive species; and position wildland fire management resources for more effective rangeland fire response.

As fire seasons continue to burn hotter, drier and longer across the country, Jewell will also highlight the need for greater collaborative action to enhance community resilience against the fires and strengthen federal firefighter safety and preparedness.

Jewell has called on Congress to fix how the federal government budgets for wildland fire suppression by treating extreme fire seasons in the same way as other emergency disasters.