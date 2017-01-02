Injured Boise Police officer partially paralyzed and lost leg in shootout

BOISE, ID - One of the Boise Police officers injured in a shootout with Marco Romero, a suspect wanted in connection with a double-shooting in Meridian and the car-jacking of an 83-year old woman, is headed to Denver's Craig Hospital for rehabilitation.

The Boise Police Department called a news conference on Monday morning during which officers played a video message from Corporal Kevin Holtry.

Corporal Holtry said he is still on the road to recovery, but he wanted to give people an update. "Since that time, due to some medical conditions, I haven't been able to talk to the community," said Holtry.

Holtry spoke of his injuries. "I'm paralyzed from the waist down, from about the belly button, so I have no feeling in my legs." The Corporal said he is still holding out hope that he will get feeling back in his legs, but he then went on to say, after a serious infection, doctors had to amputate his left leg above the knee.

Corporal Holtry thanked the community for their support, the doctors at St. Alphonsus Hospital and his fellow police officers before he announced that he will leave for Denver on Thursday. According to Holtry, he is headed to Craig Hospital for rehabilitation.

A Boise Police Department spokesman said officers will provide a police escort for Holtry as he heads to the Boise Airport on Thursday morning.

Also injured in the November 11, 2016 shootout, Corporal Chris Davis, who was released from the hospital the day after the shooting and has since returned to work at the Boise Police Department. Jardo, a K-9 officer, ultimately died due to injuries sustained in the shooting. Romero was killed in the shootout with police officers.