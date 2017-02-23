Increase in number of new clients at Meridian Food Bank

MERIDIAN - Food insecurity is a problem year round for struggling families.

After being in the Treasure Valley for 18 years, the executive director of the Meridian Food Bank, Dan Clark, says some people still don't realize they're there. He says there has been a slight decline in the total number of people they're helping but that the number of new clients is on the rise.

"People who thought they were in good shape are not, people who wouldn't have dreamed of coming in here have to come in here," Clark says. "It's just different now, and I don't know if it will ever get back to full employment for everybody."

There is a short application process for new clients, and it doesn't take too long.

Anyone with food donations is welcome to drop items off during their regular hours of operation. You can find a list of needed items on the Meridian Food Bank's website http://meridianfoodbank.org/.