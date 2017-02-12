Idaho's Abe Lincoln Exhibit highlighted in honor of his birthday

BOISE - The Gem state might not exist if it weren't for Abraham Lincoln.

The Idaho State Historical Society hosted a birthday celebration for the former U.S. president on Saturday, and they invited a local Lincoln scholar to speak on Abe's behalf. Dave Leroy penned a letter from Lincoln to President Donald Trump offering some advice while facing a divided nation.

"Honest Abe" advised Trump to keep his promises to the America people and to not be fearful of using the executive order, among other things.

"He might advise to knock off the tweets," Leroy said. "Abraham Lincoln had a habit of writing angry letters to his general or to people who had disappointed him. But, he took those angry letters and put them in the bottom drawer of his desk and wrote on them never signed, never sent."

Lincoln was born on Feb. 12, 1809 and served as the nation's 16th president.

The exhibit that highlights his special relationship with Idaho is located inside the Idaho State Archives building off of Old Penitentiary Road in Boise.