Idaho State Police urges drivers to stay off the road
10:19 PM, Jan 4, 2017
With record-breaking snowfall in the Treasure Valley, Idaho State Police is urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
State and county officials responded to dozens of accidents and slide-offs Wednesday.
"Minimize the time you're out here if you have to come out and you do have to drive, make sure you're driving well below the speed limit," Cpl. Curt Sproad said. "We see these SUVs and 4-wheel drives driving pretty close to the speed limit and they're the same vehicles that we respond to when there is a slide off or a crash."
If you do find yourself in an accident, troopers recommend staying inside your vehicle if possible, until help arrives.