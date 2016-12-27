Idaho House lawmakers tie the knot

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 28 at 5:56AM MST expiring December 30 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Union
Moyle, a Republican from Star in southwestern Idaho, says the two had been dating for a while and recently decided to elope.
Trujillo and Moyle will still live in their separate legislative districts and have no immediate plans to move.
Nothing in Idaho law or legislative rules prohibits lawmakers from being married to each other.
The newlyweds are currently the only married legislative couple in the Idaho Statehouse, but it's not the first time this has happened. In 1990, former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb married Rep. Celia Gould while the two were both serving as lawmakers.