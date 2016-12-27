Idaho House lawmakers tie the knot

House Majority Mike Moyle has married Republican Rep. Janet Trujillo of Idaho Falls.

Moyle, a Republican from Star in southwestern Idaho, says the two had been dating for a while and recently decided to elope.

Trujillo and Moyle will still live in their separate legislative districts and have no immediate plans to move.

Nothing in Idaho law or legislative rules prohibits lawmakers from being married to each other.

The newlyweds are currently the only married legislative couple in the Idaho Statehouse, but it's not the first time this has happened. In 1990, former House Speaker Bruce Newcomb married Rep. Celia Gould while the two were both serving as lawmakers.

