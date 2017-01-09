I-84 now open between Ontario and Pendleton

ONTARIO, ORE. - Interstate 84 is now open between Pendleton and Ontario. However, the westbound freeway opening in Ontario will be limited to backed-up vehicles first, so drivers are asked to be patient, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.

Chains are required for all vehicles in Ontario and other areas, due to up to two inches of ice and extremely slick conditions. Motorists are strongly encouraged to watch for and obey chain requirements.

Snow is blowing hard between La Grande and Pendleton, with icy, slick surfaces on many Oregon routes. Slow down and drive according to conditions of the road.

Other state routes in the Union, Umatilla and Baker County area that are CLOSED include:

-Cove Hwy. (OR237 - Union Co.) between Island City and Cove (MP 0-12)

-Pyles Canyon Hwy (OR237 - Union Co.) between Union and North Powder (MP 22-32)

-Medical Springs Hwy (OR203 - Union and Baker counties) between City of Union and Baker City (MP 0-38)

-The Dooley Mountain Hwy (OR245 - Baker Co.) between Unity and junction of OR7

-US395-B (Umatilla and Grant counties) between Pilot Rock and Long Creek (MP 16-90-B) and

-Ukiah-Hilgard Hwy (OR244 -- Umatilla and Union counties) between Hilgard State Park at junction of I-84 and the junction of US395 near Ukiah.

In Harney County, Highway 78 remains closed between Crane and Burns Junction (MP30-34). Travelers are reminded to be patient and plan for winter driving conditions and possible delays, since conditions can change at any time.

Drivers are urged to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updated conditions. Outside Oregon, you can call 503-588-2941.