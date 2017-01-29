Hundreds protest against Trump's Travel Ban at Boise airport

BOISE - Boise Police estimate more than 500 people took part in a protest Sunday at the Boise Airport, opposing President Donald Trump's immigration related executive order.

One of the protesters, Rabbi Daniel Fink said Trump's order goes against the foundations of America.

"Our experience is that we are all refugees, we are all immigrants, so to bar the gates to refugees and immigrants is profoundly un-American," said Fink.

During the demonstration protesters shared stories of immigrants and refugees, carried signs, sing songs and chanted in unity.

After President Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven muslim majority countries, people who work directly with refugees here in the Treasure Valley said they are already feeling the effects.

"Right now I have an Iraqi clients who is working at the airport. She doesn't have hope to see her family now. She came alone, and a case was in process to have her siblings and family to join her," said Yasamial Aguilar of the Angency for New Americans.

While people who oppose the presidents actions are claiming victory following a federal judge's Saturday ruling granting a temporary emergency stay for those caught in limbo, protester said they still have a lot of work to do.

Zuhair Kadim, and Iraqi citizen who took part in Sunday's protest said he has nothing right respect for America.

"We respect the people here, we respect the government, we respect the police, we like America, and we want to be American citizens," said Kadim.

A spokesman for the Boise Airport said there were no delays or cancellations of flights due to the protest.