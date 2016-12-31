How to Sell a Snowman for $50

BOISE, Idaho - Some people in the Treasure Valley fork over up to $50 to have a snowman delivered and built on their lawn.

It's probably hard to sell snow.. .but Keith Anderson makes it look easy when he builds it the way you'd expect - hat, scarf, coal eyes and buttons and a carrot nose.

He was making one on his lawn with his 3 year old child when inspiration struck.

"We rolled a few extras and thought, 'wow, we can roll snowmen for the neighbors, or we can give them to friends or family... and then just kind of came up with the idea that, 'Hey, maybe someone would buy a snowman.'"

Anderson says he loves winter sports and he loved building snowmen as a kid, and whether you buy or build your snowman, you should do it for the memories that will never melt away.

"Just go out there and do it. Even if you don't like it. Your kids will remember it and be thankful for that opportunity of having done it," he said.