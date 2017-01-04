How schools decide whether to call a snow day

With 6 inches to a foot of snow already on the ground in the Treasure Valley, many people are wondering if Wednesday's new snowfall will have schools calling for cancellations, but West Ada school district spokesman Eric Exline says that is a decision they do not make it until the morning of.
Districts across the state send staff members out onto the road as early as 3:30 a.m. to check out firsthand how road conditions are looking. They check for things like slick roadways, snow accumulation in intersections, and see how much fresh snow has accumulated so far. They also take into consideration how much more snow will fall by the time the school day ends.
They then report back to their district superintendent and make a recommendation on whether or not to cancel school for the day.
If a cancellation is in order, the district notifies bussing companies no later than 5:30 AM. Then notifications go out to parents via phone call, text and email. Then, they call our newsroom.
So the best thing to do is wake up with Good Morning Idaho starting at 5 AM for the latest forecast updates and school closures as they come in.