Have you seen Jeramy? Boise Police say he disappeared ten years ago this week

BOISE, ID - The Boise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who disappeared ten years ago this week.

Jeramy Burt, who was 33 when he disappeared, is considered an endangered missing person and, over the years, detectives have not been able to find information leading to his whereabouts.

At the time of his disappearance back in 2007, Jeramy Burt left behind a child who has been in the custody of family members ever since, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Detectives, working with other local agencies, conducted interviews and an extensive investigation in an attempt to locate Burt in the weeks, months and years after he disappeared, the release stated.

The car Burt was last driving was found burned in the Owyhee desert in May, 2007. A search of the car failed to turn up any evidence as to Burt's whereabouts. Detectives believe foul play may be involved.

Burt is described as a light-skinned man with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 6 feet 2 inches, and weighing 197 pounds. He has a two-inch scar on his knee.

He was last seen February 11, 2007, around 10:30 p.m. leaving his central Boise bench home. He was reported missing the next day.

If you have any information about the Jeramy Burt case, no matter how insignificant it may seem, you are urged you to contact Boise Police detectives or call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS, leave a web tip at 343COPS.Com or use the “P3 Tips” app.

Burt’s family will be releasing balloons in Pocatello and holding one minute of silence for Burt on Saturday, the tenth anniversary of his going missing. The family is inviting anyone who wants to participate to do so -- wherever they are -- at 2:11 pm, or join them at the northwest corner of Holt Arena in Pocatello at 2:00 pm.

