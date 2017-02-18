Governor tours flood damaged Minidoka County

For the second week in a row, Idaho Governor Otter has jumped in a helicopter and toured the Gem state visiting areas hit hard by flooding. On Friday, the governor along with other state leaders flew to the Magic Valley.

"From what I've seen in the air and on the ground in the places that we've already stopped this is a long way from over. There is just an awful lot of solid water out there right now," said Governor Otter.

In Minidoka County, flooding from the rain and a fast snowmelt has slammed homes and businesses, even washing away roads. The county is under a state disaster declaration. At this time the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office says they don't know just how many homes and businesses have been affected, but say a couple homes are a total loss but no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

"I know there was a flood back in 1997 and 2007 now or in 2017 so it seems to be about every 10 years we have this," said Minidoka County Sheriff Eric Snarr.

At the Minidoka County Fairgrounds there are roughly 15 thousand sandbags for anyone that needs them. And Governor Otter says more help is on its way.

"We're not here to take over where here to take the message back to state government back to the agency we control and say they need help in magic valley," said Governor Otter.

County leaders praised the governor for coming out and urge residents to be prepared for whatever mother nature throws at them next.