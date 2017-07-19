Funeral arrangements set for Boise drowning victim

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the teen who drowned in Quinn's Pond last week.

Dieudonne Eca, a refugee who came to the state less than two weeks ago, was swimming with friends at Quinn's pond when he went under.

The International Rescue Committee asked the community to help pay for a funeral and not even 24 hours later they raised the funds needed.

"Dieudonne's father said to us yesterday, 'you know I was really worried as I was thinking about what we would do for a funeral that only two people would come'," said Julianne Donnelly Tzul, director of Boise's International Rescue Committee. "I think that the support that we are hoping for is fir people to come in person to the funeral. That will be a gift."

The schedule will be as follows:

Saturday 7/22

Funeral, 9 a.m.- Calvary Chapel

Burial, 11:30 a.m. - Morris Hill Cemetery

Reception, 12:30 p.m. - LDS Rose Hill Ward.

The service is open to the public and all faiths are welcome.