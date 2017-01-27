Frustrated over trash not being collected?

Trash collection has been delayed for many in the Treasure Valley.

A Nampa man says one month is too long without any direct communication as to what's going on. Alex Wise recently had surgery on his arm that bars him from putting any weight on it. That's added to frustration of not knowing where to place the bin with the temporary protocols in place.

Wise says business dumpsters in the same alley way never had a break in their service. As a matter of principle, he feels like people's bills for January should be prorated.

"I wouldn't expect to receive services if I hadn't paid for them. On the other end of that token, we shouldn't expect to be paying for services that we haven't received," Wise said. "Today, they picked up our garbage, and I'm glad for that,"

Republic Services say alley ways are their biggest challenge right now.

More information on the temporary protocols can be found by dialing their main number (208) 345-1265.

Anyone who is elderly, disabled or handicapped can contact them for help. All you have to do is ask for a supervisor. Those who live in Canyon County can also send e-mails to jbarcenas@republicservices.com.