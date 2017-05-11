Former Idaho AG David Leroy to run for open House seat

BOISE, ID - Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy says he's running to replace fourth-term U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador in the solidly-conservative first Congressional District.

Leroy said Thursday he's running for the open seat because he believes the most critical job in America over the next few years will be as a member of Congress.

His announcement comes just days after Labrador filed to run as a candidate for Idaho governor in 2018.

Leroy, also a former Idaho lieutenant governor, is the first GOP candidate to publicly announce he plans on replacing Labrador. However, the position is expected to draw a competitive range of GOP contenders.

The First Congressional District covers the northern half of the state and snakes down to the western part of the Treasure Valley, including parts of Boise.

(by Associated Press)

