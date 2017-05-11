Flood barriers put in along Boise River

In preparation for higher Boise River flows crews are working to install flood barriers near the Sunroc gravel pit to prevent further damage. The barrier is 600 feet long and is made of plastic filled with water. This new barrier is begin used to aid the diversion tubes that were put in last week. It's all being done so the Boise River keeps its normal course and doesn't flood surrounding areas.
"We are trying everything we can to make to sure the water in the Boise River stays in the Boise River so we're doing everything we possibly can working with all of our partners agencies to make sure we can keep as much water out of places that it shouldn't be," said Kate McGwire Ada County Public Information Officer.
The wall can hold back up to two feet of water. Ada county contracted with a local company to get the project done.