Final refugees land in Boise as travel ban looms

BOISE, Idaho - Last Friday's executive order restricts people from 7 countries from travelling to the US.

A four month travel ban on refugees starts this Friday, according to the International Rescue Committee.

Today I met one of the last refugees to make it to Boise before the new rules go into effect.

Devin Rugema says he's still shaking off the jet lag from the flight that took him through Chicago's O'Hare airport. It was there, he saw hundreds of protestors who railled on behalf of people just like him.

His home country, Burundi, in Africa, has been war torn for decades. Like many trapped by his country's politics he was put into a refugee camp.

"At the camp... some people are killed -- and we heard rumors that people came to attack the camp were people."

The International Rescue Committee rescued him... and got him out. Last week he touched down in Boise.

"I like it very much," he said. "Boise, so far, I love it."

the IRC says the Trump Administration will use the 4 month ban on refugees to make the process more difficult.

But in the meantime, Divin is thankful to be reunited with his mother, sister, and brother here in Boise. He's looking for a full time job to support his family, and hope to become a lawyer or theologian.

"I love the bible," he says.