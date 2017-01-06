Fabric alternative to tire chains aims for convenience, safety

Tire chains can be a godsend for those struggling to get their cars through deep neighborhood snow right now.

But anyone who has ever had to put chains on a vehicle knows they are often noisy and difficult to install.

So, some folks are turning to a product called the “Autosock," which is like a fitted sheet for your wheels.

The Autosock’s makers say the product provides superior traction to chains, is easier to put on, and eliminates concerns about wrecking your wheels or your paint job.

States that require chains in mountain passes accept the Autosock, truckers use them, and even the fleet at Commercial Tire say they use and like the Autosock.

The cost is similar to chains, and the Autosock is just one of several similar products on the market.

The concept began in Norway, where women used to put their wool gloves over their shoes to get traction when walking on ice.