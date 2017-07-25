15 best places to watch the total solar eclipse across the US

It's exactly four weeks until the total solar eclipse on August 21.

The path of totality — where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon — cuts across the entire United States, from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

No matter where you are, the video at the top outlines the 15 best places to watch the eclipse in every state the path of totality crosses.

Twelve million people live within the path of totality and another 220 million more are within a day's drive.

