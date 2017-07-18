Eagle Police: Man exposed himself in grocery store

EAGLE, ID - UPDATE 5:40 p.m. 7/18/17:

Eagle Police identified the man Tuesday afternoon and are continuing the investigation. No charges or citations have been issued at this point.

Orginal Story:

Eagle Police are looking for a young man who they say exposed himself to a woman inside a grocery store Monday night.

The incident happened just after 6:45 p.m. at the Albertsons store on Eagle Road.

The woman told police she was looking at flowers at the front of the store when a young man pulled down his shorts and exposed his genitals to her.

The woman quickly left and walked to a different part of the store. The man followed her through the store, police said.

“The woman then went to the check-out aisle so she could tell a store employee what happened -- when the man walked behind her and brushed his arm against her as he walked out of the store,” said an Eagle Police Department news release.

The man then got into a white PT Cruiser car and drove away.

The woman told police she did not know who the man was. He’s described as short, of possible Asian-descent, in his late-teens or early-20s, with dark hair (one side was longer than the other). He wore shorts and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged call Eagle Police at 938-2260 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

