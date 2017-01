BOISE, Idaho -

Boise Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 1:40 a.m. at the China Blue Nightclub in downtown Boise. Two victims were taken to a local hospital, police say one victim had injuries that appeared on scene to be life-threatening. One suspect is in custody and being interviewed by police. The scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.