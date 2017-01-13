Car and semi-truck crash near Jerome

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on I-84 around midnight, near Jerome.

Police say a white 2009 Nissan Versa, with an unidentified driver, was traveling eastbound on I-84 in the left lane. A FedEx semi-truck pulling two semi-trailers, driven by George A. Gunshore, of Melba, was also traveling eastbound in the right lane. Investigators say as Gunshore was passing the Nissan, the driver quickly made a lane change into the right lane. The Nissan hit the rear tire on the driver's side of the second semi trailer and upon impact spun into the median.

The driver of the Nissan Versa fled the scene on foot. Police say upon investigation it was found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Las Vegas, NV.

If anybody has any information, they are encouraged to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 846-7500.

This crash is under investigation.