BSU student has worldly plans after graduation

BOISE - The countdown is on for 2017 Spring college graduates.

Now just five days away, Six On Your Side sat down with a student from Nepal who won't be wasting any time putting his newfound skills to good use.

At 24-years-old, Tashi Sherpa has a 'go big and go home' attitude.

"Never have I ever thought that I would be getting an electrical engineering [degree] in the United States," Sherpa said.

Set to graduate from Boise State University in just a few days, Sherpa and his brother are working to launch a website for their business called Hike with Sherpa. At the heart of their business, they want to empower Nepalese women who typically don't play a big role in the mountain guide industry.

As for the engineering brothers' father, he has climbed to the top of Mount Everest three times.

"In our village, the majority of the population works in the tourism sector. So, if you end up staying there, you end up climbing mountains but my dad didn't want that for us," Sherpa said. "He wanted us to have more education and make a difference in the community."

Once back home, Sherpa also has hopes to create more jobs in the hydropower sector.

But for now, Sherpa and his brother's main focus is to get the word out there is more to Nepal than Mount Everest. Focused on the customer experience, they have already gotten feedback from a U.S. nurse who wants to visit kids in hospitals and orphanages during her stay in Nepal.

After all, not just anyone can hike to the top of earth's highest peak.

"You cannot be sure if you can make it to the top and come back safely. There's a lot of people doing that but there is still a lot of things in Nepal that you can see," Sherpa said. "You can go on a wild safari. You can see a lot of the natural, beautiful heritage in Kathmandu, the capitol of Nepal."

This Saturday marks the 100th commencement ceremony for BSU.