BOISE, Idaho - Boise Police officer Corporal Kevin Holtry spoke for the first time since being shot in the line of duty November 11, 2016. He said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people all over the world and is looking forward to his recovery.

He was injured during a shootout with an armed suspect wanted for a double shooting in Meridian and the carjacking of an 89 year old woman.

"We knew he was bad, we knew he was armed," he said. Things turned violent when officers say Romero opened fire striking a K9 Police Officer, a dog named Jardo, and Corporal Chris Davis. Officer Jardo died days after the shooting, and Corporal Chris Davis was released from the hospital soon after.

Corporal Holtry says he lost his left leg above the knee, and he is paralyzed from the waist down but he has hope for a full recovery of the full restoration of feeling in his legs.

"I have been accepted into Craig Hospital which is in a suburb of Denver," he said. "It's listed as one of the top two rehab hospitals in the US so I'm really blessed."

Most recently he had been at rehabilitation at St. Al's.