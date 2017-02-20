Boise PD: Driver fights would-be carjacker

Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 3:35PM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 5:30AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Harney, Malheur
Wind Advisory issued February 20 at 6:45AM MST expiring February 21 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Storm Warning issued February 20 at 2:12AM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 22 at 6:28PM MST in effect for: Washington
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 1:25PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:55AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 23 at 2:44AM MST in effect for: Malheur
Flood Watch issued February 19 at 2:26PM MST expiring February 22 at 4:46PM MST in effect for: Washington
Winter Storm Watch issued February 19 at 2:08PM MST expiring February 21 at 3:00PM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
BOISE, ID - Boise Police officers responded to the scene of an attempted carjacking near the intersection of Kootenai and Hilton Streets about 7:45 a.m. Monday -- and discovered the driver had fought off the attacker.
According to a Boise Police Department news release, a man ran out into the street in front of a moving vehicle, forcing it to stop. “The suspect then opened the driver-side door and demanded that the victim give him the vehicle and other personal belongings. The victim refused, and the suspect punched the victim multiple times,” the release stated.
The victim was able to fight the suspect off, causing him to take off running southbound through an alley towards Overland Road.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, clean shaven with a skinny face, wearing dark clothing. He is approximately six-feet tall, with a slender build, and possibly between the ages of 25 and 30.
Anyone with any information about the suspect in the area of the crime Monday morning is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.