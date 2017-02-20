Boise PD: Driver fights would-be carjacker

BOISE, ID - Boise Police officers responded to the scene of an attempted carjacking near the intersection of Kootenai and Hilton Streets about 7:45 a.m. Monday -- and discovered the driver had fought off the attacker.

According to a Boise Police Department news release, a man ran out into the street in front of a moving vehicle, forcing it to stop. “The suspect then opened the driver-side door and demanded that the victim give him the vehicle and other personal belongings. The victim refused, and the suspect punched the victim multiple times,” the release stated.

The victim was able to fight the suspect off, causing him to take off running southbound through an alley towards Overland Road.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, clean shaven with a skinny face, wearing dark clothing. He is approximately six-feet tall, with a slender build, and possibly between the ages of 25 and 30.

Anyone with any information about the suspect in the area of the crime Monday morning is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.