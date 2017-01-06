Boise murder suspect refuses extradition from New York

BOISE, ID - A man suspected of the murder of a Boise State University college student has refused extradition from New York.

The Idaho Statesman reports Bruce Marchant was arrested at a New York City Veterans Affairs hospital in December, after Boise detectives conducted interviews in the death of BSU student Sierra Bush.

Criminal suspects cannot be moved from one state to another without an extradition hearing, unless they waive that right. The 61-year-old Marchant will remain in jail in New York until formal requests by Idaho Governor “Butch” Otter and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are presented to a judge at a hearing next month.

The judge will decide whether to not to uphold the governors' warrants or allow Marchant to remain in New York.



(by Associated Press)