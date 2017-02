Boise man pleads guilty to starting massive Table Rock fire

BOISE, ID - The man accused of starting last June’s 2,600 acre fire near Table Rock that destroyed one home has pleaded guilty.

Taylor Kemp appeared before an Ada County Court judge Wednesday morning. He had previously admitted to lighting illegal fireworks in the foothills.

We have a reporter in court and will bring you more details as they become available.

