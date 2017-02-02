Boise man arrested for pimping, assaulting prostitute

BOISE, ID - A Boise man is in the Ada County Jail, charged with procuring a woman for prostitution –- and assaulting her.
Donald Baskerville, 26, faces felony charges of aggravated assault and procurement of prostitution.
Boise Police officers say they received information of possible prostitution activity at a Boise motel near the intersection of Vista Avenue and Sunrise Rim Road on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities did not release the name of the motel.
“Officers investigated the allegations and were able to locate an adult male who was a suspect in an ongoing investigation from October,” said Boise Police Department spokesman Haley Williams. “The man was suspected of arranging activity for a female prostitute, and had allegedly assaulted her.”
Officers later arrested Baskerville. He was booked into the Ada County Jail.
Baskerville was arraigned in Fourth District Court in Ada County on Wednesday. Court records show a judge set bond at $250,000.
Baskerville is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing February 13th.