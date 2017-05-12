BLM implements temporary closure of popular recreation sites

CHALLIS, ID - Due to high water and flooding conditions along the Salmon River, the BLM is implementing a temporary closure at the Challis Bridge Day Use Area and the Cottonwood Campground Recreation Site located in the BLM’s Challis Field Office -- and the Morgan Bar Campground in the BLM’s Salmon Field Office.

“Recent warm weather and spring runoff have resulted in high water levels carrying fast-moving large debris, flooding the recreation sites,” said BLM Idaho Falls District spokeswoman Gloria Jakovac. “The areas will remain closed until high water recedes and BLM employees have an opportunity to remove debris and ensure the areas are ready for public use.”

Both sites are popular areas and provide easy access to the Salmon River. Officials are reminding everyone that crossing flooded roadways in a vehicle and/or entering fast-moving waters is a safety hazard and may result in loss of property or life.

“The closure includes the access roads, parking areas and boat ramps,” Jakovac said.

The Challis Bridge Day Use Site is located at the junction of U.S. Highway 93 and State Highway 75. The Cottonwood Campground Recreation Site is approximately 15 miles north of Challis, and the Morgan Bar Campground is approximately six miles north of Salmon.

The areas will be closed until future notice.

The BLM manages many recreation sites that include day-use areas and campgrounds on public lands. You are urged to check with your local BLM office before visiting these sites this spring to ensure the area you want to visit is open.