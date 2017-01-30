Bill to ban sanctuary cities introduced in Idaho Legislature

BOISE, ID - Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, introduced a bill to the House State Affairs Committee Monday morning that would discourage "sanctuary cities" in Idaho and require law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Chaney presented his bill to a packed committee room. Public interest was so great, another room inside the Capitol was opened so that more people could view a live-stream of Chaney's short presentation.

"Some of the reaction already has made me keenly aware of some of the emotion behind this issue," Chaney said.

If passed, the bill would cut off state sales tax funding for "sanctuary cities". Currently, there are no such cities in Idaho.

"It has nothing to do with the refugee issue," Chaney said. "It addresses those who don't have a legal right to be here, and all the refugees are given a legal right to be here."

The bill would prevent local law enforcement agencies from arresting people solely for immigration violations, but the bill would allow detentions where an individual has violated a state law in the form of a misdemeanor or felony.

"Our laws mean something," Chaney said. "Our borders mean something. Our safety and security means something."

Chaney asked than an emergency clause be added to the bill so that it becomes a effective as soon as it's signed into law.

Only one nay vote was cast regarding the introduction of the bill. That nay came from Rep. Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer.

The bill must now pass a full legislative hearing.