BBB: Watch out for job scams

Better Business Bureau warns of a job hiring scam, after an Idaho woman reported losing thousands of dollars.

According to BBB's Emily Valla, the woman said it all started by responding to a Craigslist ad for a job that was supposed to pay $500 per month.

"After being “hired” for the job, the woman was told to open a checking account at a well-known bank in her name. She was to give her “boss” the account and card numbers, and they would handle the rest. Then she got a text that her “boss” had died in an accident and she wouldn’t be getting paid," Valla said.

"She then told the scammers she was contacting her attorney, and their story changed. This is when the alarms started going off in her head, so she checked that account she had been told to open. She found it was over $9,000 in the negative. When she tried to reach the boss again, the number had been disconnected," continued Valla.

To avoid a similar situation BBB says to watch out for:

Requests for banking or credit information. Never give out your bank account or credit card information during the job application process. Once hired by a legitimate company, you may need to set up a direct deposit, but be very wary of any requests for this information from strangers or via the Internet.

Vague company descriptions. It’s a huge red flag if you can’t identify the company’s owner, product, headquarters, or even location. Just because they listed an ad online doesn’t mean the business is legitimate. Also, know scammers will impersonate major companies. If something seems off, check with the real company.

No interview. If you are offered a job without a formal interview or job application, it’s most likely a scam. Be wary of jobs that hire you on the spot or conduct interviews via online chat or instant messaging services.