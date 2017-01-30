72-year-old Meridian man arrested for inappropriately touching teen

MERIDIAN, ID - A Meridian man is the in the Ada County Jail, charged with inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Officers arrested Ivan Smith, 72, at his home in the 600 block of Senita Canyon Way Saturday morning, according to Meridian Police Department Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Records show Smith was booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of sexual battery/lewd and lascivious act on a minor 16 to 17 years of age.

“The teenage victim contacted us and stated Mr. Smith gave her alcohol about one week earlier –- which she consumed –- and then he (reportedly) attempted sexual contact,” Basterrechea said.

“The victim turned away the sexual contact,” he added. “We then established enough probable cause to arrest Mr. Smith.”

Police are releasing few details of the crime, given the victim’s age.

Basterrechea said the suspect and victim knew each other.