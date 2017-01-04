What's happening in downtown and more, powered by This is Boise

BOISE - -

For Everyone

First Thursday Downtown: Even Stevens

Treasure Valley loves First Thursday, and it’s no wonder. Art, Bands, the hustle and bustle of downtowners enjoying the monthly festivity, and of course FOOD! Be sure to swing by Even Stevens this week for live music and some top-notch sammies! Also, a little birdy told us that Valere Salon & Spa will be there from 6-8 PM giving out free chair massages. Check it out!

2017 Hot Cocoa Run

Hot Cocoa and a good cause? Sign us up! This is a great way to support a good cause, enjoy some tasty hot cocoa with fellow do-gooders, and run off any winter induced stiffness. Check it out!

The Wedding Party Show

It’s a good time for a White Wedding, or at least to begin planning one… an exciting and daunting task. Where do you even start? The Wedding Party Show, that’s where. Planning a wedding isn’t like anything else. You only do it once (if you’re lucky) so what do you need? What are the right stores, vendors, venues? If you are about to plan the wedding of your dreams, or are super enthusiastic about tule, this is the event for you. Check it out!





For the Night Owl

Keith Barany at Liquid

The year is new, and most of us were reminded come Monday morning that we are still in the middle of the cold dark winter. That resolution to start running, organize your office, or start the year off eating right has dissipated into the harsh truth we all face days after celebrating the end of the year. It’s OK, you’re not alone. ThisisBoise.com wants to remind you that Liquid wants to see you Laugh. They’ve got a great headliner this weekend and some real funny openers as well. Check it out!

Dueling Pianos at the Brickyard

Brickyard brings you Dueling Pianos this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it. Whether you’re looking for a fun date night away from the kids or a swanky night with your girls (or boys), this fantastically entertaining and magical show will transport you. This upcoming weekend is a treat as it will be featuring the main dueling piano team of The Brickyard consisting of Todd Dunnigan and Jason Buckalew, with Todd Sprague on the drums. Check it out!

For the Community

Hospice Help

ThisisBoise.com likes to encourage our community to get out there and really make a difference. Every week we want to fill you in on places/organizations where you can volunteer, donate, or be of service. This week’s is a very important service- Hospice takes care of thousands of patients in their last days. A tiring and beautiful task… but they can’t do it alone. Did you know that you can volunteer with Hospice to help out in a number of ways? If being there for someone in a difficult situation is tugging on your heart strings, then be sure to click here to see how you can help!