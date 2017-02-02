WHAT TO DO: A Big Game and Ladies Night Out highlight the weekend

For the Family

Wild at Heart at Zoo Boise

Love is in the air at Zoo Boise! This Saturday, February 4th from 10 AM - 5 PM join Zoo Boise for “Wild at Heart” (a day of FREE admission)! This family friendly event will have face painting, photo-ops, and special Valentine themed enrichments for all the Zoo Boise animal residents. You’ll also get the opportunity to make a Valentine’s Day card for your favorite animal! Find out more about this event here!

Odd Squad Live!

This Saturday take your kiddos to the Morrison Center for a fun night out with the PBS Kids Odd Squad! In this fun and interactive show, the audience will help Kid Agents Olive and Otto crack a case. Tickets for this show are only $6.50, snag yours here!

Just for the ladies!

Diva Day at Brundage

Ladies! Get away with your girls this Saturday for “Diva Day” at Brundage mountain. Full day lift-tickets will be only $30 for women 18 & up! Plus you’ll get to enjoy free yoga and chair massages, an on-snow scavenger hunt and fun games and giveaways by a local Susan G Komen team. Top off the ultimate girl’s day with Happy Hour in Smoky’s, live music, drink specials and a chance to win one of several fabulous spa packages!

Divas Don’t Leave Us!

For all you ladies who want an extra day to shred the gnar, just show your lift ticket from Saturday (02/04), and get a $30 lift ticket for Sunday (02/05) as well!

For Everyone

Brunch at Even Stevens for First Thursday in Downtown Boise

Brunch...on a Thursday night? How rebellious...and genius. From 6-10 PM on Thursday (02/02) swing by Even Stevens for unlimited brioche French Toast! The best part? It’s only $3.75. They’ll also have giveaways, live local music, local jam from Waterwheel Gardens and delicious huckleberry syrup from Wildbeary Huckleberry to make it the ultimate brunch experience!





McCall Winter Carnival Again this weekend!

Did you miss out on the McCall Winter Carnival last weekend? No need to fret- it’s happening again this weekend! Embrace the stunning snow sculptures, live music, shows, and more! For a full schedule of weekend happenings, click here!







Catch the Groundhog Community Fun Run at Julia Davis Park

Join Boise State University this Saturday for the first ever “Catch the Groundhog Community Fun Run” at Julia Davis Park! There will be a 1 mile run for kids and 7K for everyone else. They’ll have free coffee and hot chocolate waiting for you at the finish line. Also, a portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated towards Interfaith Sanctuary! A good cause and a fun time? We’re there! Register for this run here!

For the Night Owl

9th Street Parallel Grand Opening

Boise’s newest downtown stage is opening this Saturday! To celebrate the launching of this rad venue, 9th St. Parallel will have live music from Jimmy Sinn and Auzomatic along with cheap drinks and eats all night! (Pssst- this venue is 18+, so for all you young adults who feel caught in the in-between and don’t know what to do with your weekend nights, this venue is the place for you to hang out! Full bar available for 21+ only, of course).

IRATION: Lost & Found Winter Tour

with TRIBAL SEEDS, Protoje & Zach Deputy at the Revolution Concert House

Iration will be bringing their alternative/reggae tunes to Boise this weekend! Unwind and jam out this Saturday night at the Revolution Concert House. Tickets to this show are $21.50 in advance, snag yours here!

Payette Pick Six Party

We have a silly question for you...would you like to win Payette Beer For A YEAR?! [Yes!!] Well, it is your lucky day because this Superbowl Sunday, you have the chance to! Head over to Payette Brewing for their “Pick Six Party” where you can watch the game, enjoy some brews, and have the chance to win free beer for a year! You can get all of the details here!

Keep on your radar:

Brush’d Experience Class

We love everything about Brush’d Experience! This locally based company hosts fun evenings where you can get together with your friends and paint an acrylic canvas with step by step guided instruction. No painting experience? No worries. You’ll surprise yourself when you take this class! While following these paint instructors, you’ll create a masterpiece and have one-heck-of-a-time doing it! Save your spot for their February 8th class here!