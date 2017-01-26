WHAT TO DO: This weekend it's fun for the kids inside and outside

For the Fam:

McCall Winter Carnival:

Round up your family and head up to the mountains for this beloved Idaho tradition. Enjoy one of the world’s best kept secrets, McCall Idaho while you take in this unique event. They’ll have stunning snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras Parades, live music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull and much more!

Canyon County Kid’s Expo

If your kiddos have a case of the winter blues, the Canyon County Kids Expo is your remedy! This Saturday, the Ford Idaho Center will be decked out with all things “kids”! This event will have plenty of entertainment, slides, fun houses, face painting, a petting zoo, crazy clowns, jump houses, booths, and a ton of other stuff for kids to see and do. The best part? This kiddo-wonderland only costs $4 for adults and $2 for children! Find out more here!

For Everyone:

BODYTRAFFIC at the Morrison Center:

BODYTRAFFIC, one of the nation’s most talked about dance companies, will be performing at the Morrison Center this Friday night. This show is produced in conjunction with Boise’s very own Ballet Idaho to produce a show that is a perfect blend of multiple dance styles into one dynamic show. Dance buffs, you do not want to miss this. Get your tickets and more information here!

Idaho Remodeling & Design Show at the Boise Centre

Remodeling any component of your home is both an exciting and overwhelming endeavor. Treasure Valley residents who are looking to take on their next home project would be wise to check out the Idaho Remodeling & Design Show at the Boise Centre this weekend! There will be a vast array of local professionals ready to give you ideas, inspiration, strategy, and the resources necessary to take on your dream renovation!

Brunch at Even Stevens

Does anything sound as delightful as $3 mimosas and unlimited french toast on a Sunday morning? We don’t think so. Be sure to sleep in Sunday morning, save up your appetite and head over to one of our favorite spots to indulge in the brunch-lover’s ultimate fantasy. (And if unlimited French toast ain’t your thang, they have plenty of other yummy options that we guarentee will make your mouth water. Check out their menu here.)

Nightlife Happenings:

Talib Kweli at the Knitting Factory:

One of rap’s most loved artists will be performing at the Knitting Factory this Friday night. Idahoans with an appreciation for hip hop and insightful lyrics will be excited about this show! You still have time to get your tickets, snag them here!

Adult night: A Brew with Sue at the Discovery Center of Idaho

You may have heard, “Sue”, the world's largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex has made the Discovery Center her home until May. Go get a look at her yourself without the kids this weekend at the Discovery Center’s Adult Night. Gonstead Spine and Wellness will be there to demonstrate the importance of spinal health in relation to the the world’s largest T. rex and bring some rare fossils for you to see up close and personal...plus, you can have a beer while you’re at it. Find more info about this event and your tickets here!

Looking ahead:

Take a class at Boise Art Glass-

Idahoans with a creative itch will love this local fav- Ever wanted to dive into the world of glassblowing? Boise Art Glass offers classes from local experts Filip Vogelpohl, Austin Grill, and Caleb Goodwin! Fall in love with this unique art form while making your own glass-blown masterpiece. Be sure to make class reservations in advance, as they fill up very quickly! You can sign up and reserve your spot to take a class here!