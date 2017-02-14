WHAT TO DO: 2-for-1 at the Old Pen and Trivia Night at Spacebar

For the Family:

Secret Saturday’s at the Old Idaho Pen

If you’re looking for something fun to do on a dime this weekend, then you need to check out the Old Idaho Penitentiary. This Saturday (and every Saturday) in February the Old Idaho Penitentiary is hosting a sweet deal, “Secret Saturdays”. When paying for your admission use the password “secret saturdays” and get 2-for-1 on admission!

For Everyone:

Elvis Lives! At the Morrison Center

Friday night travel through time at the Morrison Center with the musical Elvis Lives! This show is a journey across Elvis’ life depicted by finalists from Elvis Presley Enterprise’s (EPE) annual worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest. The performers will be joined by a live band, back-up singers and dancers, along with an Ann Margaret tribute artist. This show will transport you to the rock n’ roll era!

Valentine’s Sweetheart Doubles Tournament at 20th Century Lanes

Looking to carry your Valentine’s Day celebrating into the weekend?! Grab your sweetheart and make your way over to 20th Century Lanes for their Valentine’s Sweetheart Doubles Tournament. For $35 you both will bowl 3 games and compete in this doubles tournament. To get more info about rules and entering this tournament, click here!

For the Night Owl:

Illenium at Knitting Factory

This Saturday night, Denver-based producer Illenium [Nick Miller] will be putting on a show at the Knitting Factory. For members of the dance music community, this event is a can’t-miss happening. Illenium’s music is described as an “immersive emotion experience of highs and lows that pulls on heartstrings and leaves the listener awestruck.” Tickets for this show are $17 in advance and $20 the day of, grab yours here!

Trivia Night with Schilling Cider at Spacebar Arcade

Ohhh Sunday nights- that point in time where you reflect on what a fun weekend you just had and ponder what this upcoming work week will hold. If there was ever a good way to say goodbye to the weekend, Spacebar has mastered it. Get your friends together this Sunday night and test your wits at Spacebar Arcade with Trivia Night! While you challenge your intellect, enjoy yummy drinks from Schilling Cider and unwind before the work week begins.

Explore:

The Springs in Idaho City



Looking to escape town this weekend and go where the air is a bit clearer? We recommend you check out The Springs- Hot Springs Retreat in Idaho City! For only $17 you can soak all day in their natural hot springs under gorgeous Idaho skies. Be sure to book a reservation, they fill up fast!