You can win a Gold Card to get free McDonald’s for life

Inflation has impacted the price of everything, even Big Macs. The cost of eating out has increased this year by 8.6% over 2021 prices. But, luckily, if you are a McLover, you will soon have the chance to win McDonald’s free — for life.

Starting on Dec. 5, McDonald’s customers can enter to win a McDonald’s McGold Card. You may have heard of this infamous Gold Card before; McDonald’s has given it out to a handful of celebrities and public figures over the years. Famous McDonald’s Gold Card holders include Mitt Romney, Warren Buffett, Rob Lowe and Bill Gates.

And now you, too, have the chance to join these ranks of McDonald’s VIP customers.

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift — a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a statement.

It’s easy to enter the competition. One way is by downloading the McDonald’s app if you don’t have it already. Then, enter your email so that you become part of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program, which gives you points on each order and helps you earn rewards like free food or drinks.

Every day that you order food on the McDonald’s app, you will be entered into the Gold Card competition. If you don’t want to order food but you still want to put in your daily entry for a Gold Card, you can visit the McDonald’s for Life website here when it begins on Dec. 5. The sweepstakes ends on Dec. 25.

So what exactly does the McGold Card get you? Can you just enter the drive-thru and order infinite chicken McNuggets every day?

No, but winners will receive up to two meals a week for 50 years, which comes out to around $1,040 a year. Winners also will have the right to give three friends a Gold Card.

According to the official rules on the McDonald’s website, three winners (one for each week of the contest) will be announced on or around Jan. 9, 2023.

By Bridget Sharkey, for Newsy.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.