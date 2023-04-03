Wintry whipping wind keeps the valley on ice

Another cold storm system will slowly move across central Idaho and continue to bring gusty wind and cold temperatures to the valley.

A wind advisory is in effect for the upper Treasure Valley through the Magic Valley through Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts of 50-55 mph are possible. The wind combined with cold temperatures will keep it feeling more like winter through Tuesday.

Lighter wind will arrive on Wednesday so despite temperatures only climbing into the upper 40s it will be more comfortable. On Thursday I expect it to be milder but it will be breezy so the morning will be chilly then the afternoon will feel milder.

Friday could yield some showers across the region despite the warming temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday we will see clearing and becoming much more pleasant by afternoon with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. This will likely be the first time Boise tops 60 and it will be a record for this occurring so late in the season.

Sunday will feel spectacular after the March we have just experienced. I should be partly cloudy and finally above normal with temperatures in the low 70s!

