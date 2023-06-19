Watch Now
Unseasonably chilly weather continues with snow in the mountains

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 15:57:04-04

An unseasonably chilly Canadien airmass is not covering the northwest US with gusty breezes and mountain snow. At least a half foot of snow has fallen at Tamarack Resort on Monday and cold rain showers have been moving across the valley. The unseasonably chilly weather will continue into Tuesday with the temperature remaining below 70 degrees. Morning low temperatures Tuesday will be near 40 in the valley and in the upper 20s and 30s in the mountains! There should be a mix of sunshine and some clouds.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, a bit milder, and quite pleasant after another chilly morning in the 40s.

Thursday will warm close to normal with a high in the low 80s and a mix of sunshine and some clouds.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny but there is a very slight chance of a shower with a high around 80.

The weekend will start in the low to mid-80s on Saturday then into the upper 80s to 90 degrees on Sunday with lots of sunshine.

