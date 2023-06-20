Mostly sunny and cool to close out spring

It is a chilly start to the final day of spring with most locations waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9:00 AM Tuesday morning from Shoshone to Mud Lake. Areas of frost could form in the West Central Mountains as temperatures are near or below freezing this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is also active for the Long Valley area until 9:00 AM Tuesday morning. Beware of areas of low visibility on Highway 55.

The low pressure system bringing the cooler and wetter conditions to the Pacific Northwest begins to weaken and lose its grip the next couple of days. Temperatures will gradually warm and the chance of showers diminishes into Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure will increase the shower and storm chance on Friday. However, temperatures continue to heat up throughout the weekend. Areas in the Treasure Valley will make a run for 90 degrees on Sunday.