Chilliest day since mid May in the Treasure Valley

An unseasonably cool airmass has settled into the Pacific Northwest courtesy of a trough of low pressure. Record lowest high temperatures and record lowest temperatures will be challenged for many locations in Idaho on Monday. In Boise, the current record lowest high temperatures stands at 62 degrees set back in 1995. The current forecast high is 61 degrees. In any case, it is going to feel brisk with a gusty wind throughout the day making temperatures feel like the 40s and 50s.

In higher elevations (above 7000 ft.), snow is already beginning to accumulate. Snow levels will fall to around 5500 feet overnight into Tuesday morning. Mountain valley communities likely fall below freezing tonight with patchy frost forming. Overnight lows will reach the upper 30s and low 40s for the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 9pm for the Wood River Valley and the Wood River foothills, as well as Cassia county. 20-30 MPH sustained winds and gusts over 40 MPH are expected in these areas. Those traveling in high profile vehicles or vehicles carrying trailers should use extreme caution. Elsewhere, wind gusts up to 30 MPH are possible.

Tuesday is going to be a cooler day with highs generally in the 60s. Sunshine returns and temperatures gradually warm thereafter. Highs will return close to normal by Thursday and Friday. A summer feel returns into the weekend as temperatures approach 90 degrees on Sunday in the Treasure Valley.