Walgreens has Halloween candy on sale for $1.99 a bag

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Halloween is still more than a month away. However, it’s easy to let the weeks go by; suddenly, the big day sneaks up on you. If you don’t want to get caught without candy and don’t want to spend too much money on Halloween treats, then you might want to head to Walgreens for some sweet savings.

From now through Sept. 23, Walgreens has Reese’s and Snickers Halloween candy bags on sale for only $1.99 per bag. Plus, if you use the codes WAG10 or FAST10 (for in-store pickup) you can shave off another 20 cents and get your candy for just $1.79. You’ll save up to $4.20 off each bag, depending on which candy you purchase.

Just note that if you’re having it sent to you, shipping will cost you, unless you put $25 worth of items in your Walgreens cart. Also, to get the promotional price, you’ll need to be signed in to Walgreens.com. Some items are already sold out for in-store pickup, depending on your location.

Adobe

Here’s a quick roundup of some of the most popular Halloween candy deals Walgreens has available for a limited time. Stock up for the holiday and maybe tuck a few extra bags away to enjoy, just because. You can order these Halloween candy specials online at Walgreens.com or visit your favorite local store to start your holiday treat shopping!

$1.99 (was $5.99) at Walgreens

You will save 67% ($4) on a 10.5-ounce bag of snack-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. They are the perfect size to give out on Halloween and are one of the most popular chocolate candies on the market.

$1.99 (was $5.49) at Walgreens

How does a popular chocolate candy dress up for Halloween? By transforming into a pumpkin shape! These mini pumpkins have the peanut butter and milk chocolate that everyone loves and are dressed up in their Halloween finest.

You’ll save $3.50 (64%) off the regular retail price of $5.49 for this 9.6-ounce bag of snack-size treats.

$1.99 (was $5.49) at Walgreens

The Halloween fun doesn’t stop with Reese’s pumpkins. You can pick up a bag of assorted Halloween Reese’s candies, including bats, ghosts, and pumpkins, for just $1.99 for a 9-ounce bag. That is a $3.50 savings from the regular retail price of $5.49.

$1.99 (was $5.99) at Walgreens

If you want even more nutty flavor in your Halloween candy, this 10.59-ounce bag of fun-sized Snickers will satisfy you and your trick-or-treaters. It’s marked down 67% ($4) off the regular retail price of $5.99 through Sept. 23!

$1.99 (was $5.99) at Walgreens

Why settle for one kind of Snickers bar when you can pass out three varieties to trick-or-treaters? This 10.36-ounce bag comes with the original chocolate bar and peanut butter and almond bar varieties. You’ll save $4 (67%) off the regular $5.99 retail price if you buy it today.

Other sales on Halloween candy are taking place now at Walgreens.com, including $1 off offers and BOGO deals, so if you don’t see what you want here, check the website.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.