USPS celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with colorful 'Piñatas!'

You can now add a little fiesta to the mail you send!

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Postal Service has unveiled its latest special edition postage stamps, showcasing vibrant piñata designs.

These "Piñatas!" stamps offer four distinct designs, featuring two donkeys and two seven-point stars, all rendered in a vivid, saturated color palette inspired by Mexican culture and small towns.

"One of the reasons I feel proud to work at the Postal Service is because we are one of the nation’s oldest and most admired public service institutions. Part of that proud history is celebrating our multifaceted heritage through stamps. Ours is truly a world culture, and our stamps allow us to weave together the many threads of our national tapestry, and piñatas are the perfect example of this," said

Isaac Cronkhite in a press release. Cronkhite is the chief processing and distribution officer and executive vice president of the U.S. Postal Service, and acted as the stamps' dedicating official.

SEE MORE: Why does Hispanic Heritage Month begin on Sept. 15?

Piñatas are an important part of many celebrations in Mexico, the U.S., and many other countries in Latin America. Original piñatas were made of clay pots covered with paper-mâché and ribbons, but today they come in all shapes and sizes and are mostly made out of cardboard and tissue paper.

Piñatas add a splash of fun to all kinds of festivities, from holidays to birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings. Bursting with candy and, if you're lucky, a surprise stash of cash, they turn into a joyful game in which everyone takes their swing until the goodies rain down.

Víctor Meléndez both originated the artwork and designed the stamps, while Antonio Alcalá served as the art director.

You can purchase a book of 20 "Piñatas!" stamps at your nearest USPS, or online, for $13.20.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com