UCCS shooting suspect was victim's roommate, but motive still unclear

The suspect accused of killing two people in a University of Colorado Colorado Springs dorm room was roommates with one of the victims, police said Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit was arrested Monday morning, three days after his roommate, 24-year-old Samuel Knopp, and 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery were found dead in Crestone House, a dormitory in the Alpine Village community on the UCCS campus.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Jordan was located in a vehicle about three miles west of campus. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which can lead to a life sentence if convicted.

Knopp and Montgomery, who is not a UCCS student, were found dead just after 6 a.m. on Friday after campus police were called for reports of gunshots. Both victims had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The motive and what led to the shooting remain unclear, but Colorado Springs police noted all three knew each other.

Knopp was a senior studying music and was an “accomplished guitar player,” according to the university.

UCCS also confirmed Jordan was a student enrolled in classes at the time of the shooting.

Students and faculty returned to classes Tuesday for the first time since the deadly shooting.

Jordan made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. At the prosecutor's request, Jordan’s bond was increased from $1 million to $5 million.

Prosecutors also requested a mandatory protection order be put in place due to the potential risk Jordan poses to UCCS students. They also said he could be a flight risk since he is from Michigan, and asked that his passport be surrendered if he has one.

Jordan's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23.

This story was originally published by Brett Forrest at Scripps News Colorado Springs.

