Travis Kelce's brand debuts AFC champion shirt to benefit charity

Travis Kelce's clothing brand, Tru Kolors, debuted a new conference champion shirt after Sunday's victory.

A portion of the proceeds will go to his charity, 87 & Running Foundation.

The back of the shirt says, "Fight for your right to party," a nod to the Beastie Boys hit Kelce has made several references to over the years.

The latest came Sunday during the Lamar Hunt Trophy presentation after the team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, which secured KC a spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce's foundation works to "empower disadvantaged youth to achieve success by providing resources and support to their communities," according to its website.

Kelce, respected as one of the NFL's greatest tight ends, has garnered even more attention amid his romance with pop star Taylor Swift, who has been supporting him at games this season.

It is unclear whether Swift can make it to her boyfriend's Super Bowl game, as she will be on her Eras Tour in Japan. But many have pointed out she can make it if she hustles on a plane after her Feb. 10 show in Tokyo for the big game the following day in Las Vegas.

