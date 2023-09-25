Toddler and 2 adults shot dead in argument over dog sale

A toddler and two adults were shot dead in Florida after an argument over a dog sale.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night. Police said it was determined that four adults and a 3-year-old traveled to the apartments, possibly to conduct the private sale of a dog.

"For reasons that are unknown to us at this time, a dispute ensued in a breezeway between two of the apartment buildings, resulting in four of the five individuals being shot," said JSO Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko during a press conference.

The deceased adults and at least one other were in their 20s. Information on the condition of the wounded person was not yet released.

Stronko said suspect information is limited at this time. Witnesses saw two Black males fleeing the scene, possibly in a black sedan.

Interviews with victims and witnesses are ongoing. Search warrants have also been issued at some apartments in the complex.

Police ask that anyone with information contact JSO directly or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

