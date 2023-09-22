Teen arrested for 28-acre fire caused by fireworks with friends

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with third-degree arson after igniting a massive fire when he set off fireworks with his friends.

The fire started Saturday in Eagle, Idaho — about 11 miles from Boise — after a group of teenage boys were riding around in an SUV, and one of them mentioned having a “mortar-style firework” that he wanted to set off, according to a press release by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

“The other boys told him not to, because it might start a fire in the area. Initial information indicates the boy lit off the firework a short time later, when the SUV was parked, which did ignite the brush nearby,” the press release stated.

Before calling 911 for help, the boys tried to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. The boy who ignited the firework fled the scene but was found and arrested shortly after.

Officials say that the fire started around 9 p.m. north of Hartley Road, and it took firefighters over three hours to contain it. Luckily, no one was hurt and there were no structural damages.

The fire ended up consuming about 28 acres of land, and the teen’s case is now pending in Ada County Juvenile Court.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com